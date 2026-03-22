Signet Financial Management LLC Takes Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 40,854 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

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Key Uber Technologies News

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Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $73.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.22. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.63 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 43.63% and a net margin of 19.33%.The company had revenue of $14.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Truist Financial set a $108.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.29.

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Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 460,756 shares in the company, valued at $34,303,284.20. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy purchased 22,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.25 per share, with a total value of $1,599,776.25. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 28,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,867.50. This trade represents a 357.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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