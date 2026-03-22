Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Boosts Stake in Pinterest, Inc. $PINS

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 150.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 472,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 283,700 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $15,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 5.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 45.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 39.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 796.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 29,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In other news, insider Malik Ducard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $155,160.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 699,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,096,129.78. The trade was a 0.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 22,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $590,151.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 540,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,973,657.88. This represents a 4.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 34,457 shares of company stock worth $876,925 in the last ninety days. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE:PINS opened at $18.71 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $39.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.68.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Pinterest had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 9.87%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PINS shares. UBS Group set a $26.00 price objective on Pinterest in a research note on Friday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a $28.00 price target on Pinterest and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $39.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and nineteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.87.

View Our Latest Report on Pinterest

About Pinterest

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate “Pins” — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company’s primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

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