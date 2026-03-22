1,763 Shares in MasTec, Inc. $MTZ Purchased by Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC

Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,763 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 344.4% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new stake in MasTec during the second quarter worth $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in MasTec during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

MTZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $326.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $271.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $264.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $270.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MasTec news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.40, for a total transaction of $1,952,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,177,394. This represents a 27.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $300.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $268.88 and a 200-day moving average of $229.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.70 and a 12-month high of $316.19. The firm has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.33 and a beta of 1.89.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 2.79%.MasTec’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. MasTec has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.000 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

MasTec Company Profile

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

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