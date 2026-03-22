Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT Position Trimmed by Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd reduced its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,539 shares during the quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $5,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRT. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 1,560.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Vertiv in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 67.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Vertiv by 54.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $256.43 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $276.78. The company has a market cap of $98.11 billion, a PE ratio of 75.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 13.03%.The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 7.33%.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, Director Edward L. Monser sold 77,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.49, for a total value of $18,974,904.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,585. This represents a 82.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 30,487 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total value of $7,527,850.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 34,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,579,482.32. This trade represents a 46.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 489,761 shares of company stock worth $123,356,815 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRT. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Vertiv from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Vertiv from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.28.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VRT

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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