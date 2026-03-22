Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DLTR. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (up from $114.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore raised Dollar Tree to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.24.

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Dollar Tree Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $105.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.67 and its 200-day moving average is $112.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $61.87 and a 12 month high of $142.40. The firm has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.73.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 176.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,746,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,172 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,858,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,811,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,406,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,825,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Dollar Tree this week:

Dollar Tree Company Profile

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Dollar Tree, Inc is a North American discount retailer that operates a portfolio of value-oriented store banners, primarily Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The company’s stores offer a broad assortment of everyday items at low price points, including household essentials, food and snacks, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, seasonal and party goods, home décor, and basic apparel. Dollar Tree’s merchandising strategy emphasizes high-turnover branded and private-label merchandise tailored to budget-conscious consumers, with Family Dollar complementing the chain by offering a wider range of price points and assortment depth in smaller-format neighborhood locations.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dollar Tree has grown through both organic store openings and acquisitions.

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