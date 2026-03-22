Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DLTR. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (up from $114.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore raised Dollar Tree to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.24.
Dollar Tree Trading Up 0.3%
Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar Tree
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 176.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,746,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,172 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,858,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,811,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,406,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,825,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.
Dollar Tree News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Dollar Tree this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Strong fundamentals: analysts and commentary point to revenue gains from pricing and a shifting customer mix after the quarter, supporting near-term sales momentum. Dollar Tree’s Pricing Adjustments Are Generating Revenue Growth
- Positive Sentiment: Buy-side support: Guggenheim reaffirmed a Buy rating and Telsey Advisory gave an Outperform — these help underpin demand for the shares. Guggenheim Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group
- Positive Sentiment: Conviction from select brokers: Jefferies forecasted strong upside, and Wells Fargo maintained a Buy — both can support further upside if results and execution continue. Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock Wells Fargo Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Dollar Tree (DLTR)
- Positive Sentiment: Positive commentary & investor guides highlight Dollar Tree as a buy candidate after the quarter and favorable pricing trends. Why You Might Consider an Investment in Dollar Tree Today
- Neutral Sentiment: Management messaging: CEO comments aimed to reassure customers on pricing — supportive for consumer confidence but not a near-term earnings catalyst by itself. Dollar Tree CEO shares reassuring update on prices
- Neutral Sentiment: Mixed industry analysis and weekly market context suggest broader retail volatility (inflation/Fed/risk environment) could affect sentiment toward discount retailers. How the Risk/Reward Calculation Is Changing for Discount Retail (DLTR) MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/16 – 03/20
- Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest report is noisy/ambiguous (data shows zero change and 0 days to cover) — not signaling a clear market pressure or squeeze risk today.
- Negative Sentiment: Relative weakness: a MarketWatch note flagged DLTR underperforming peers on Thursday, which can pressure sentiment if it persists. Dollar Tree Inc. stock underperforms Thursday when compared to competitors
- Negative Sentiment: Bearish broker notes: Citigroup and Morgan Stanley put out pessimistic forecasts — these can cap upside and increase volatility if other brokers follow suit. Citigroup Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock Price Morgan Stanley Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock Price
Dollar Tree Company Profile
Dollar Tree, Inc is a North American discount retailer that operates a portfolio of value-oriented store banners, primarily Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The company’s stores offer a broad assortment of everyday items at low price points, including household essentials, food and snacks, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, seasonal and party goods, home décor, and basic apparel. Dollar Tree’s merchandising strategy emphasizes high-turnover branded and private-label merchandise tailored to budget-conscious consumers, with Family Dollar complementing the chain by offering a wider range of price points and assortment depth in smaller-format neighborhood locations.
Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dollar Tree has grown through both organic store openings and acquisitions.
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