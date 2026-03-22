OneConstruction Group (NASDAQ:ONEG) and Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Financial Survey

OneConstruction Group (NASDAQ:ONEG – Get Free Report) and Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.7% of Caesarstone shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

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Volatility & Risk

OneConstruction Group has a beta of 11.21, indicating that its stock price is 1,021% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Caesarstone has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneConstruction Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 Caesarstone 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for OneConstruction Group and Caesarstone, as reported by MarketBeat.

This table compares OneConstruction Group and Caesarstone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneConstruction Group N/A N/A N/A Caesarstone -34.60% -24.33% -10.79%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OneConstruction Group and Caesarstone”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneConstruction Group $53.21 million 0.45 $900,000.00 N/A N/A Caesarstone $397.23 million 0.09 -$137.47 million ($3.98) -0.27

OneConstruction Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Caesarstone.

Summary

OneConstruction Group beats Caesarstone on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OneConstruction Group

(Get Free Report)

OneConstruction Group is a structural steelwork contractor principally in Hong Kong. The Company, through its subsidiaries, specializes in the procurement and installation of structural steel for a diverse range of construction projects, serving both public and private sector clients. OneConstruction Group is based in NEW YORK.

About Caesarstone

(Get Free Report)

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered stone and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Israel. The company’s engineered stone slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling, and residential construction sectors. Its products are also used in other applications, such as vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, furniture, and other interior and exterior surfaces that are used in various residential and non-residential applications. The company also offers porcelain products under the Lioli brand for countertops, flooring, and cladding applications; sells natural stone, sinks, and various ancillary fabrication tools and materials; and resells natural stones, as well as various ancillaries, and fabrication and installation accessories, as well as provides fabrication and installation services. It sells its products directly to wholesalers, resellers, and fabricators; and through direct sales force and indirect network of independent distributors. The company was formerly known as Caesarstone Sdot Yam Ltd. and changed its name to Caesarstone Ltd. in June 2016. Caesarstone Ltd. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Menashe, Israel.

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