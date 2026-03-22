Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Bitcoin Depot in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Noble Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bitcoin Depot in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley Financial upped their price objective on Bitcoin Depot to $4.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bitcoin Depot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.23.

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Bitcoin Depot Stock Performance

Bitcoin Depot stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. Bitcoin Depot has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $48.16.

Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $116.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.93 million. Bitcoin Depot had a negative return on equity of 70.95% and a negative net margin of 0.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Bitcoin Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Bitcoin Depot by 11,320.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,622 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Bitcoin Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Bitcoin Depot by 229.5% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 47,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 33,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Bitcoin Depot

Here are the key news stories impacting Bitcoin Depot this week:

Positive Sentiment: Broker support remains: Noble Financial keeps an “Outperform” rating and published updated multi‑quarter EPS estimates (showing where the firm expects the recovery). Noble Financial Estimates Bitcoin Depot FY2027 Earnings

Broker support remains: Noble Financial keeps an “Outperform” rating and published updated multi‑quarter EPS estimates (showing where the firm expects the recovery). Positive Sentiment: B. Riley’s analyst note flagged upside and said the stock price is expected to rise — a near‑term bullish catalyst if investors focus on the analyst upgrade/optimism. Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, B. Riley Financial Analyst Says

B. Riley’s analyst note flagged upside and said the stock price is expected to rise — a near‑term bullish catalyst if investors focus on the analyst upgrade/optimism. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 earnings call highlights were published and contain management commentary investors will parse for guidance and cost actions; read for context but the headlines so far are mixed. Bitcoin Depot Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Q4 earnings call highlights were published and contain management commentary investors will parse for guidance and cost actions; read for context but the headlines so far are mixed. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short‑interest data looks internally inconsistent (reports cite a “significant increase” but show zero shares and NaN changes). That suggests the short‑interest figures are unreliable now and not a clear market driver.

Reported short‑interest data looks internally inconsistent (reports cite a “significant increase” but show zero shares and NaN changes). That suggests the short‑interest figures are unreliable now and not a clear market driver. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/filing risk: Bitcoin Depot delayed its annual Form 10‑K filing — a material event that typically raises investor concern about accounting, audit or disclosure issues and can pressure the stock. Bitcoin Depot Delays Annual 10-K Filing

Regulatory/filing risk: Bitcoin Depot delayed its annual Form 10‑K filing — a material event that typically raises investor concern about accounting, audit or disclosure issues and can pressure the stock. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrades to profit expectations: Noble Financial lowered FY‑2026 EPS substantially (from prior forecast to a deeper negative number), signaling weaker near‑term profitability than earlier expected — this reduces near‑term earnings visibility.

Bitcoin Depot Company Profile

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Bitcoin Depot, Inc operates one of the largest networks of self-service cryptocurrency kiosks in North America, enabling customers to buy and sell Bitcoin and other digital assets using cash or debit cards. Through a partnership model with convenience stores, gas stations and retail outlets, the company provides an accessible on-ramp and off-ramp for individuals entering the cryptocurrency market without requiring a bank account or extensive technical knowledge. Transactions are completed in real time at the point of sale, with verification and receipt provided via email or mobile phone.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Bitcoin Depot began as a privately held startup focused on expanding retail access to digital currencies.

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