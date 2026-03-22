Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Leerink Partners from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Leerink Partners currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citizens Jmp upped their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.31.
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Protagonist Therapeutics Price Performance
Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 282.83% and a negative return on equity of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 million. As a group, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Arturo Md Molina sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 84,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,897,430. This represents a 5.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 4,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total value of $338,416.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 574,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,793,070.95. This trade represents a 0.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 203,167 shares of company stock valued at $16,889,199. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Protagonist Therapeutics News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Protagonist Therapeutics this week:
- Positive Sentiment: FDA approval of J&J’s Icotyde for plaque psoriasis materially improves Protagonist’s near-term commercial outlook by triggering milestone payments and future royalty upside tied to Protagonist’s partnered program. Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Rallies Nearly 7% in a Week: Here’s Why
- Positive Sentiment: Market reaction: coverage highlights a ~6–7% lift tied to the approval and notes the path to royalties; higher-than-average volume suggests institutional interest and re-rating momentum. Why Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX) Is Up 6.6% After First Psoriasis Drug Wins FDA Approval
- Positive Sentiment: Several major banks raised price targets and reiterated buy/overweight ratings following the approval, providing further upside expectations (Leerink, JPMorgan, Citigroup, Barclays). These analyst upgrades are supporting the stock’s recent run. Analyst coverage roundup (Benzinga) JPMorgan note (TickerReport) Citigroup coverage (Zacks)
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks notes recent momentum and that recent earnings-estimate revisions could support further upside in the near term. Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX) Soars 4.7%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
- Neutral Sentiment: Broader Wall Street commentary emphasizes that J&J’s approval should create “significant value” for Protagonist, reinforcing sentiment but not guaranteeing cash flow until milestones/royalties are realized. Wall Street says J&J’s FDA-approved psoriasis drug should create significant value for Protagonist
- Negative Sentiment: Key risk: Protagonist reported an earnings and revenue miss in its last report and remains unprofitable with negative margins—meaning the market is pricing future milestone/royalty potential rather than current cash generation. This raises execution and timing risk (milestones may be delayed or smaller than expected).
Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: PTGX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel, orally administered peptide-based therapies for immune-mediated and other serious diseases. The company leverages its proprietary Peptide 2.0 platform to design peptides that target G protein–coupled receptors and cytokine receptors, with the goal of combining the potency of biologics with the convenience of oral administration. Protagonist’s approach aims to address unmet medical needs in areas where injectable therapies have been the standard of care.
Among its lead programs is PTG-100, an oral α4β7 integrin antagonist intended to block leukocyte migration to the gut in ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease.
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