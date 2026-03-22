IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Raymond James Financial downgraded IPG Photonics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on IPG Photonics from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on IPG Photonics from $92.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.40.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Trading Down 6.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $115.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 155.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.62. IPG Photonics has a 1-year low of $48.59 and a 1-year high of $155.82.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $274.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.58 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. IPG Photonics has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.100-0.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 23,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $1,772,772.42. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,818,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,894,057.46. This represents a 0.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 29,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total value of $2,329,568.29. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,628,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,391,858.03. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 201,484 shares of company stock valued at $15,646,382 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in IPG Photonics by 10.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics

(Get Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance fiber lasers and amplifiers used in industrial, medical, scientific, and telecommunications applications. The company’s core products include ytterbium and erbium fiber lasers, diode lasers, and fiber amplifiers that deliver high power and efficiency for precision cutting, welding, marking, and engraving. IPG’s systems are engineered to optimize process speed, reliability, and energy consumption, making them a preferred choice for advanced manufacturing environments.

In addition to stand-alone laser sources, IPG offers turnkey laser systems and integrated solutions tailored to sectors such as automotive, electronics, aerospace, additive manufacturing, and life sciences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.