Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NIU. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Niu Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Niu Technologies from $3.70 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

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Niu Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NIU stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. Niu Technologies has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $5.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.75 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.74.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Niu Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 0.94%.The business had revenue of $96.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.24 million.

Insider Activity at Niu Technologies

In other news, CFO Fion Wenjuan Zhou sold 22,113 shares of Niu Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $76,953.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 142,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,755.08. This trade represents a 13.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Niu Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Niu Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the second quarter valued at $40,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

About Niu Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Niu Technologies Co, Ltd., established in 2014 and headquartered in Beijing, is a leading designer and manufacturer of smart electric scooters and micro-mobility solutions. The company integrates Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity into its vehicles, enabling real-time monitoring of battery status, vehicle diagnostics, and location tracking through its proprietary mobile application. By leveraging lightweight materials and modular battery systems, Niu aims to deliver efficient urban transportation alternatives that reduce reliance on conventional gasoline-powered motorcycles and cars.

Niu’s product portfolio encompasses a range of electric scooters, motorcycles, and e-bikes marketed under its NQi, MQi, and UQi series.

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