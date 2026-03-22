Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Receives $251.65 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $251.6522.

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Honeywell International to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $273.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th.

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Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Honeywell International news, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 5,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $1,260,486.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 4,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,917. The trade was a 52.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. Following the sale, the director owned 31,081 shares in the company, valued at $7,459,440. The trade was a 7.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,190 shares of company stock worth $4,244,287. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors Inc. now owns 13,930 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nova R Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Honeywell International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Honeywell launched an AI tool to predict industrial disruptions, which could strengthen its software/recurring-revenue profile and long-term growth narrative. Honeywell debuts AI tool

Honeywell launched an AI tool to predict industrial disruptions, which could strengthen its software/recurring-revenue profile and long-term growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: A recent upgrade/recommendation appeared in CNBC’s roundup, signaling some analyst confidence that could support the stock longer term if fundamentals keep improving. CNBC upgrade

A recent upgrade/recommendation appeared in CNBC’s roundup, signaling some analyst confidence that could support the stock longer term if fundamentals keep improving. Neutral Sentiment: Honeywell formally announced pricing terms for its debt tender offers (large aggregate caps for Dollar and Euro securities). This is a financing/portfolio-management move rather than an operational update; how markets interpret it depends on perceived cost and timing. Tender offer pricing

Honeywell formally announced pricing terms for its debt tender offers (large aggregate caps for Dollar and Euro securities). This is a financing/portfolio-management move rather than an operational update; how markets interpret it depends on perceived cost and timing. Neutral Sentiment: The company reported early participation results and an upsizing of the Euro tender offer, showing strong bondholder response — an execution detail that reduces outstanding maturities if accepted but increases near-term cash outflow. Early participation & upsizing

The company reported early participation results and an upsizing of the Euro tender offer, showing strong bondholder response — an execution detail that reduces outstanding maturities if accepted but increases near-term cash outflow. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: several outlets note the stock fell more than the broader market after the debt tender news — investors appear concerned the moves amount to rolling or refinancing debt rather than reducing leverage, prompting profit-taking. Price-drop coverage

Market reaction: several outlets note the stock fell more than the broader market after the debt tender news — investors appear concerned the moves amount to rolling or refinancing debt rather than reducing leverage, prompting profit-taking. Negative Sentiment: Commentary and retail-focused coverage framed the tender activity as “rolling over” debt, which can be read as a missed opportunity to de-lever; that narrative likely amplified selling pressure today. Investor reaction analysis

Honeywell International Trading Down 3.3%

HON stock opened at $221.50 on Friday. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $248.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $232.35 and its 200-day moving average is $212.67. The firm has a market cap of $140.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 40.64% and a net margin of 12.74%.Honeywell International’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

Further Reading

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