Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,610 Shares of Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares $KORU

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:KORU – Free Report) by 65.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares by 263.9% during the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares by 408.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 13,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 10,942 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,893,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares by 292.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 20,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares by 55.3% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 52,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares during the last quarter.

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Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:KORU opened at $320.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 3.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $383.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.99. Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares has a 1 year low of $27.16 and a 1 year high of $665.40.

Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares (KORU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Korea 25-50 index. The fund provides 300% daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap South Korean companies. KORU was launched on Apr 11, 2013 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

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