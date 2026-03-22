Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $13.57 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF $JMUB

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,761 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Municipal ETF accounts for 1.0% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $13,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after buying an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $587,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 758.5% during the 4th quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 221,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,178,000 after acquiring an additional 195,557 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 711,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,922,000 after purchasing an additional 85,153 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS JMUB opened at $50.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.82 and its 200 day moving average is $50.64. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $47.95 and a 52 week high of $51.34.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1538 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.