TechnoPro (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Trading 5.4% Higher – What’s Next?

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.90 and last traded at $5.90. 2,567 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 11,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

TechnoPro Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.04.

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About TechnoPro

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TechnoPro (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) is a Japan-based engineering services provider specializing in the recruitment and placement of technical professionals for clients across a range of industries. The company delivers tailored staffing solutions in software development, electronics engineering, mechanical design and R&D support, connecting experienced consultants with organizations in manufacturing, telecommunications and life sciences.

Its core business activities include technical staffing, project management support and specialized consulting services.

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