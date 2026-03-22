iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $49.74 and last traded at $49.74, with a volume of 920982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.08.
iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7%
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.95.
iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.107 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF
iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.
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