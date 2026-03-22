iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $49.74 and last traded at $49.74, with a volume of 920982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.08.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.95.

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iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.107 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 416.5% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 251.0% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter.

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The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

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