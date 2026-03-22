Vanguard Mega Cap ETF $MGC is Procyon Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Procyon Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 454,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,448 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $114,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1,165.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period.

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Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC opened at $236.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $249.45 and its 200 day moving average is $248.07. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $173.32 and a 52 week high of $255.75. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

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