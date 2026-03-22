Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 90.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,355 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 0.8% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 283.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 24,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,587,000 after purchasing an additional 18,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 145.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 324,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 192,419 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $582.06 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $637.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $610.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $609.50.

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About Invesco QQQ

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(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

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