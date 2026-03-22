Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC Shares Acquired by Northside Capital Management LLC

Northside Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 47.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 472,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,579 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $7,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanderbilt University purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,263,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 38.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 402,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,047,000 after purchasing an additional 111,807 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at $1,536,000. Twin City Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,148,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,063,000 after purchasing an additional 126,322 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 3.8%

DOC opened at $17.07 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 170.67, a P/E/G ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.55.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $719.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.14 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 0.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.740 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.1017 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.1%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,220.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Friday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings raised Healthpeak Properties from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 price target on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Healthpeak Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

See Also

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