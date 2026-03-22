Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.6875.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OWL. Wolfe Research set a $20.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, January 27th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Blue Owl Capital Stock Down 0.1%

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arax Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC raised its position in Blue Owl Capital by 383.6% in the 4th quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

OWL stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average of $14.77. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 91.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.15. Blue Owl Capital has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $21.88.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 2.75%.The firm had revenue of $701.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.75 million. On average, research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 900.00%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

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Blue Owl Capital is a global alternative asset manager that focuses on private credit, direct lending and equity-related strategies for institutional investors. Headquartered in New York, the firm develops and manages a range of private markets products designed to provide capital solutions to middle-market and larger corporate borrowers, as well as liquidity and partnership arrangements with private equity firms and other alternative managers.

Its core activities include direct lending and credit strategies that provide senior, unitranche and other structured loan products to companies across industries.

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