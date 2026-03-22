Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 $SSO

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,026 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the third quarter worth about $52,000.

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ProShares Ultra S&P500 Price Performance

Shares of SSO opened at $51.86 on Friday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 12 month low of $30.42 and a 12 month high of $60.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 2.01.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S. Index Committee through a non-mechanical process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report).

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