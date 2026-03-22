Procyon Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 92.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC increased its position in McKesson by 2.9% in the third quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $966.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on McKesson from $880.00 to $885.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on McKesson from $960.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $960.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, EVP Michele Lau sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $990.00, for a total transaction of $2,697,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,214,530. The trade was a 45.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $816.18, for a total value of $225,265.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,096.24. This trade represents a 10.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 3,868 shares of company stock valued at $3,743,820 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE MCK opened at $888.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $903.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $833.49. McKesson Corporation has a one year low of $637.00 and a one year high of $999.00. The company has a market capitalization of $108.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.38.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $9.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $106.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 338.97%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.03 earnings per share. McKesson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.800-39.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company’s core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

See Also

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