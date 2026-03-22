iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG Stake Increased by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 163.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,131 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $7,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,526.1% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EFG opened at $108.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $123.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.98.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East. The Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer staples, industrials, consumer discretionary, materials, healthcare, financials, information technology, energy, telecommunication services and utilities.

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