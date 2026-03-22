Brokerages Set Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target at $644.70

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $644.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $543.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $521.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Deere & Company from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $502.00 to $672.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Deere & Company from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th.

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Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE opened at $558.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $572.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $506.05. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $404.42 and a 52-week high of $674.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.52. Deere & Company had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.53%.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $6,120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,603,920. This trade represents a 36.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 41,472 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.49, for a total transaction of $20,797,793.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 117,970 shares in the company, valued at $59,160,775.30. This trade represents a 26.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Timmons Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Deere & Company by 69.2% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

(Get Free Report)

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company’s principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

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