iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 8,289,392 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 137% from the previous session’s volume of 3,491,829 shares.The stock last traded at $77.85 and had previously closed at $80.19.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Down 3.6%

The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.16.

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Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 50,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 792,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,023,000 after purchasing an additional 19,703 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 124,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 77,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,310,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

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