Procyon Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

Procyon Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,789 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.3% of Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $22,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 158.1% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 637.8% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of SHY opened at $82.31 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.21 and a 52-week high of $83.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.87. The stock has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.223 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

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