FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Trading 4.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $176.49 and last traded at $176.39. 273,862 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 383,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

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FTI Consulting Trading Up 3.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.97.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $990.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.49 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 15.42%. FTI Consulting’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. FTI Consulting has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.900-9.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of FTI Consulting

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.7% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 4.4% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 0.3% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,663,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 6.1% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 21,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FTI Consulting

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FTI Consulting, Inc is a global business advisory firm providing multidisciplinary solutions designed to address complex challenges and strategic opportunities. The company’s primary service offerings encompass corporate finance & restructuring, economic consulting, forensic & litigation consulting, strategic communications, and technology. These capabilities enable clients to manage financial distress, navigate regulatory environments, resolve disputes, build trust with stakeholders, and leverage data-driven insights.

In its corporate finance & restructuring practice, FTI delivers restructuring, interim management, and transaction advisory services to companies facing operational or financial pressures.

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