Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Has $2.12 Million Holdings in BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF $TAXX

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXX – Free Report) by 143.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,625 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.88% of BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TAXX. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF in the third quarter valued at about $174,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period.

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BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF Stock Down 0.2%

BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF stock opened at $50.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.85. BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $49.80 and a 12 month high of $51.20.

BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF Cuts Dividend

About BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1603 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%.

(Free Report)

The BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF (TAXX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking attractive after-tax income while preserving capital through investments in USD-denominated municipal and taxable short-duration fixed income securities. TAXX was launched on Mar 14, 2024 and is issued by BondBloxx.

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