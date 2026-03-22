Procyon Advisors LLC Buys 12,333 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 80.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,333 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Generac during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the third quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the third quarter worth $28,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 69.8% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

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Generac Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Generac stock opened at $198.93 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.50 and a 1-year high of $241.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 74.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 3.79%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 24,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.61, for a total value of $5,739,930.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 137,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,321,451.02. This trade represents a 15.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $235.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Generac in a research note on Monday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on Generac from $236.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $207.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.06.

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Generac Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc (NYSE: GNRC) is a leading manufacturer of backup power generation products for residential, commercial and industrial applications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of standby and portable generators, transfer switches and power management systems designed to provide reliable electricity during power outages and other critical situations. With an emphasis on innovation, Generac has expanded its offerings to include clean energy technologies such as battery storage and integrated solar-plus-storage systems.

Generac’s product lineup addresses a broad range of customer needs.

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