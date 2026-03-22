Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON) Lowered to “Strong Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Expion360 in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Expion360 Stock Down 5.3%

NASDAQ XPON opened at $0.57 on Friday. Expion360 has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.06. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter. Expion360 had a negative return on equity of 119.83% and a negative net margin of 64.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Expion360 will post -21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Expion360

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Expion360 stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned 1.25% of Expion360 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 34.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expion360 Company Profile

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Expion360, trading under the ticker XPON on the NASDAQ, is a cybersecurity software company that operates through its Leviathan Security Group division. The company’s flagship offering, the Leviathan Platform, delivers a unified risk management solution designed to help organizations identify, assess and remediate cybersecurity vulnerabilities. By consolidating compliance management, threat detection and data protection into a single platform, Expion360 enables enterprises to streamline security workflows and maintain continuous visibility into their cyber risk posture.

The Leviathan Platform encompasses modules for vulnerability scanning, automated compliance mapping to frameworks such as NIST, HIPAA and PCI DSS, real-time threat intelligence and incident response orchestration.

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