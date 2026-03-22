New England Research & Management Inc. Invests $937,000 in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth $1,064,718,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,585,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $790,789,000 after acquiring an additional 610,089 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch SE raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 896,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,907,000 after acquiring an additional 507,083 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 750,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,416,000 after acquiring an additional 426,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $200,009,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

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Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROP opened at $353.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $433.40. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $313.07 and a 12 month high of $594.25.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NASDAQ:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.81 EPS. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.300-21.550 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.000 EPS. Analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.63%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $358.46 per share, for a total transaction of $501,844.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,844. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $600.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $575.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $507.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Melius Research cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $479.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $478.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on ROP

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: ROP) is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

See Also

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