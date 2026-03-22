60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Sell Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 29th. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

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60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Shares of SXTP opened at $1.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 3.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average of $4.11. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $17.68.

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60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers Arakoda for malaria preventative treatment. It also engages in the development of Tafenoquine (Arakoda regimen) that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for COVID-19 indications; Tafenoquine, which is in phase IIA clinical trials for babesiosis, fungal pneumonias, and candidiasis disease; and Celgosivir for respiratory viruses and dengue.

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