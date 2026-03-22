Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SWK. Argus upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.89.

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Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of SWK stock opened at $67.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.79. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $53.91 and a 12 month high of $93.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.700 EPS. Analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.28%.

Institutional Trading of Stanley Black & Decker

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,961,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 49.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,379,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,170 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,602,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5,996.4% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,191,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth $78,480,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc (NYSE:SWK) is a leading global manufacturer of industrial tools, engineered fastening systems, and security products. The company’s portfolio includes power tools, hand tools, accessories, and storage solutions marketed under well-known brands such as DEWALT, Stanley, Craftsman and Black & Decker. In addition to its core tools and hardware offerings, the company provides customized assembly and installation systems for the automotive, electronics and aerospace industries.

Operations are organized across three principal business segments.

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