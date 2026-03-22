Kinetik (NYSE:KNTK) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kinetik (NYSE:KNTK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

KNTK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Kinetik from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kinetik in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Kinetik from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Kinetik from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Kinetik from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.27.

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Kinetik Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KNTK opened at $45.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.37. Kinetik has a 52 week low of $31.33 and a 52 week high of $54.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70.

Kinetik (NYSE:KNTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $2.01. Kinetik had a net margin of 29.23% and a negative return on equity of 32.70%. The company had revenue of $430.42 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinetik news, insider Matthew Wall sold 3,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $151,176.24. Following the sale, the insider owned 585,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,474,287.52. The trade was a 0.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Trevor Howard sold 1,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $75,963.48. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 249,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,720,381.40. This trade represents a 0.64% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,015,831 shares of company stock worth $180,054,928. 3.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kinetik

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNTK. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Kinetik by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Kinetik by 139.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinetik Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinetik (NYSE: KNTK) is a publicly listed midstream energy company focused on the development, operation and management of natural gas infrastructure across the United States. The company’s core business activities include the gathering, compression, processing, storage and transportation of natural gas, serving producers, utilities and industrial consumers. By integrating a suite of midstream services under a single platform, Kinetik aims to provide efficient, cost-effective and reliable solutions across the natural gas value chain.

The company was established in 2021 when assets were acquired from Talen Energy by a subsidiary of ArcLight Capital Partners, forming a comprehensive portfolio of pipelines, compression facilities and underground storage assets.

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