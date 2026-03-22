DeFi Development (NASDAQ:DFDV) Lowered to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of DeFi Development (NASDAQ:DFDV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of DeFi Development in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DeFi Development has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

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DeFi Development Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DeFi Development

Shares of DFDV opened at $4.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $130.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.61 and a beta of -6.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.61. DeFi Development has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $53.88.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFDV. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in DeFi Development in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DeFi Development during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in DeFi Development during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DeFi Development in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of DeFi Development in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 0.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DeFi Development

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We are a B2B fintech marketplace connecting commercial property borrowers and lenders with a human touch. We seek to revolutionize the commercial real estate lending market by making it hyper-efficient, transparent, and accessible to all rather than the few. Through our online platform, we provide technology that connects commercial mortgage borrowers looking for capital to refinance, build, or purchase commercial property, including, but not limited to, apartment buildings, to commercial property lenders.

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