Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Price Target Raised to $64.00

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from $45.00 to $64.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KGS. Barclays increased their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kodiak Gas Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Monday, December 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kodiak Gas Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.57.

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Kodiak Gas Services Price Performance

KGS stock opened at $55.80 on Thursday. Kodiak Gas Services has a 1 year low of $29.25 and a 1 year high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $332.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.95 million. Kodiak Gas Services had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 11.55%. Kodiak Gas Services’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kodiak Gas Services will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Gas Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 225.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Cory Anne Roclawski sold 21,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total transaction of $1,196,019.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,365.64. This represents a 33.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.81 per share, with a total value of $328,860.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 28,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,556,932.86. The trade was a 26.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders bought 11,433 shares of company stock valued at $624,360 and sold 58,673 shares valued at $3,269,110. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kodiak Gas Services

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KGS. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 1,850.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 201.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 1,501.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile

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Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil. The Other Services segment provides a range of contract services, including station construction, maintenance and overhaul, and other ancillary time and material-based offerings.

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