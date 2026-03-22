M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Wolfe Research lowered M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $251.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $217.00 to $244.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.87.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on MTB

M&T Bank Trading Up 1.0%

M&T Bank stock opened at $198.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.47. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $150.75 and a 1 year high of $239.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 21.55%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.19%.

Insider Activity

In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 21,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.85, for a total value of $4,998,369.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,240.70. This represents a 58.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 909 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total value of $206,679.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,763.12. This represents a 13.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 49,092 shares of company stock worth $11,182,250 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 14,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in M&T Bank by 1.0% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 111,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 17.5% during the second quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and institutions. The company operates a commercial and retail banking franchise that includes deposit-taking, lending, and payment services delivered through branch networks, digital channels and commercial banking teams. M&T serves customers across the northeastern and mid‑Atlantic United States and has expanded its geographic footprint through strategic acquisitions.

Its core businesses include commercial banking for middle‑market and community businesses, consumer and retail banking, mortgage origination and servicing, treasury and cash management, and wealth management and trust services.

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