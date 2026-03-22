New England Research & Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Modine Manufacturing Company $MOD

New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Insider Transactions at Modine Manufacturing

In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director Suresh V. Garimella sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total transaction of $202,477.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 79,856 shares in the company, valued at $14,699,093.92. This represents a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Modine Manufacturing Trading Down 2.1%

NYSE:MOD opened at $196.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.71 and its 200-day moving average is $162.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Modine Manufacturing Company has a 12 month low of $64.79 and a 12 month high of $243.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.67.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $805.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.54 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 22.99%. Modine Manufacturing’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing Company will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MOD shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Monday, December 29th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MOD

About Modine Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) is a global provider of thermal management solutions serving automotive, commercial transportation, heavy-duty off-highway, industrial, HVAC and refrigeration markets. The company designs, manufactures, tests and markets a broad array of heat-transfer products that manage temperature and energy efficiency for engines, power electronics and building climate control systems.

Its product portfolio includes heat exchangers, condensers, radiators, evaporators, charge air coolers, fan systems and associated controls.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.