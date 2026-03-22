MDJM (NASDAQ:UOKA) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MDJM (NASDAQ:UOKA – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of MDJM in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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MDJM Trading Up 8.9%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MDJM

Shares of MDJM stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. MDJM has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $174.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.43 and a 200 day moving average of $73.31.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MDJM stock. Marex Group plc acquired a new stake in MDJM Ltd. (NASDAQ:UOKA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Marex Group plc owned 1.15% of MDJM at the end of the most recent quarter.

MDJM Company Profile

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Mdjm Ltd. is a holding company engages in providing real estate agency services. Its services include real estate consulting services,and independent training. The company was founded on January 26, 2018 and is headquartered in Cupar, the United Kingdom.

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