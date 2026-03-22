Smithfield Foods (NASDAQ:SFD) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Smithfield Foods (NASDAQ:SFD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Smithfield Foods in a report on Monday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

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Smithfield Foods Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods stock opened at $23.12 on Friday. Smithfield Foods has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $26.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.06 and its 200 day moving average is $22.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.12.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Smithfield Foods by 76.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Smithfield Foods in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Smithfield Foods by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Smithfield Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Smithfield Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

About Smithfield Foods

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Smithfield Foods, Inc (NASDAQ: SFD) is one of the world’s largest pork processors and hog producers. Founded in 1936 in Smithfield, Virginia, the company has grown from a regional ham producer into a fully integrated food company offering a broad range of fresh pork, value-added meats and prepared foods. Its product portfolio includes bacon, ham, sausage, ribs and deli meats marketed under well-known brands such as Smithfield®, Nathan’s Famous® and Eckrich®.

Smithfield operates a network of hog production facilities, processing plants and distribution centers across the United States, Europe and Latin America.

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