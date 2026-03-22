Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA) Receives $17.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.60.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group set a $20.00 price objective on Mama’s Creations in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Mama’s Creations from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Mama’s Creations from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Mama’s Creations from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Mama’s Creations from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th.
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Mama’s Creations Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MAMA opened at $14.21 on Tuesday. Mama’s Creations has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day moving average is $12.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.76 million, a P/E ratio of 129.22 and a beta of 0.78.
Mama’s Creations Company Profile
Mama’s Creations, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacturing, and distribution of beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, beef meat loaf, sausage and peppers, chicken parmesan, and other similar meats and sauces. Its products include beef meatballs, turkey meatballs, stuffed meatballs, lasagna roll ups, retail ready meals, bulk deli, single-size pasta bowls, and packaged refrigerated products. Its brands include MamaMancini’s, Creative Salads, and The Olive Branch. The company was founded by Daniel Dougherty on July 22, 2009 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, NJ.
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