Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA) Receives $17.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.60.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group set a $20.00 price objective on Mama’s Creations in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Mama’s Creations from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Mama’s Creations from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Mama’s Creations from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Mama’s Creations from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th.

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Institutional Trading of Mama’s Creations

Mama’s Creations Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mama’s Creations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,332,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mama’s Creations by 8.6% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,158,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,618,000 after buying an additional 91,857 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mama’s Creations by 16.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 732,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,080,000 after acquiring an additional 101,471 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mama’s Creations by 7.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 821,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 55,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of Mama’s Creations by 340.8% in the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 78,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 60,484 shares during the last quarter. 45.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MAMA opened at $14.21 on Tuesday. Mama’s Creations has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day moving average is $12.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.76 million, a P/E ratio of 129.22 and a beta of 0.78.

Mama’s Creations Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mama’s Creations, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacturing, and distribution of beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, beef meat loaf, sausage and peppers, chicken parmesan, and other similar meats and sauces. Its products include beef meatballs, turkey meatballs, stuffed meatballs, lasagna roll ups, retail ready meals, bulk deli, single-size pasta bowls, and packaged refrigerated products. Its brands include MamaMancini’s, Creative Salads, and The Olive Branch. The company was founded by Daniel Dougherty on July 22, 2009 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, NJ.

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