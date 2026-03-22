Impact Capital Partners LLC Acquires 1,808 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Impact Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 63.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Impact Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Wisconsin Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wisconsin Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $285.14 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $223.65 and a 1-year high of $307.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $298.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.00. The company has a market cap of $89.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

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