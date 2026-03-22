Telecom Italia S.P.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Telecom Italia S.P.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have commented on TIIAY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Telecom Italia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th.

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Telecom Italia Stock Down 4.3%

Telecom Italia Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:TIIAY opened at $6.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.07 and its 200 day moving average is $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Telecom Italia has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $7.82.

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Telecom Italia S.p.A., commonly known by its brand TIM, is Italy’s leading integrated telecommunications operator. The company offers a comprehensive range of fixed‐line and mobile voice services, high‐speed broadband access, and digital television solutions to residential, corporate and wholesale clients. Telecom Italia designs, builds and manages network infrastructure, including fiber‐optic and wireless systems, to deliver reliable connectivity across urban and rural markets in Italy.

Beyond traditional telephony, Telecom Italia has expanded into information and communications technology (ICT) services, providing cloud computing, cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT) platforms and data analytics solutions.

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