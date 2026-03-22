Absci (ABSI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share and revenue of $1.3810 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, March 24, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Absci Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABSI opened at $2.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.20. Absci has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $5.23. The company has a market capitalization of $445.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.12.

Get Absci alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Andreas Busch purchased 100,000 shares of Absci stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $229,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 421,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,111.34. This trade represents a 31.11% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sean Mcclain sold 26,761 shares of Absci stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $80,015.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,334,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,920,355.33. This trade represents a 0.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 10.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Absci

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABSI. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Absci by 190.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,990,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925,926 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Absci in the 4th quarter worth $8,201,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Absci by 2,955.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,156,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,501 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Absci by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,281,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,137,000 after purchasing an additional 830,336 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Absci by 257.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,023,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 737,477 shares in the last quarter. 52.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABSI shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Absci in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Absci from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.32 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Absci from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Absci in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABSI

About Absci

(Get Free Report)

Absci Corporation (NASDAQ: ABSI) is a biotechnology company that applies machine learning, synthetic biology and automation to accelerate the discovery and development of protein-based therapeutics. The company’s Integrated Drug Creation® (IDC®) platform is designed to identify and produce novel antibody and enzyme candidates at speeds and scales that traditional biopharma discovery methods cannot match. Absci works with pharmaceutical and biotechnology partners to generate, screen and optimize protein molecules for a wide range of therapeutic applications.

The core of Absci’s offering is its end-to-end discovery engine, which combines proprietary algorithms, high-throughput laboratory automation and a deep learning framework.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Absci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.