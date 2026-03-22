Fevertree Drinks (FQVTF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.1827 per share and revenue of $272.7370 million for the quarter.

Fevertree Drinks Price Performance

Shares of FQVTF stock opened at $10.87 on Friday. Fevertree Drinks has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $13.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.04 and its 200-day moving average is $11.34.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Barclays upgraded Fevertree Drinks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fevertree Drinks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Fevertree Drinks

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Fevertree Drinks is a London-based producer of premium beverage mixers, best known for its tonic waters, ginger beers and soda waters. The company focuses on crafting high-quality mixers using natural ingredients, positioning its products as artisanal complements to spirits such as gin, vodka and whiskey. Its offerings are designed to deliver a distinctive taste experience and cater to a growing consumer preference for premium, naturally-sourced beverages.

Founded in 2005 by Tim Warrillow and Charles Rolls, Fevertree was born out of a shared vision to elevate the mixer category through better ingredients and flavor.

Further Reading

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