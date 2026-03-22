Fevertree Drinks (FQVTF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2026

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTFGet Free Report) will likely be announcing its results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.1827 per share and revenue of $272.7370 million for the quarter.

Fevertree Drinks Price Performance

Shares of FQVTF stock opened at $10.87 on Friday. Fevertree Drinks has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $13.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.04 and its 200-day moving average is $11.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Barclays upgraded Fevertree Drinks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fevertree Drinks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FQVTF

About Fevertree Drinks

(Get Free Report)

Fevertree Drinks is a London-based producer of premium beverage mixers, best known for its tonic waters, ginger beers and soda waters. The company focuses on crafting high-quality mixers using natural ingredients, positioning its products as artisanal complements to spirits such as gin, vodka and whiskey. Its offerings are designed to deliver a distinctive taste experience and cater to a growing consumer preference for premium, naturally-sourced beverages.

Founded in 2005 by Tim Warrillow and Charles Rolls, Fevertree was born out of a shared vision to elevate the mixer category through better ingredients and flavor.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.