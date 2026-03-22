Boyd Group Services’ (BGSI) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of Boyd Group Services (NYSE:BGSI – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $200.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BGSI. Weiss Ratings started coverage on Boyd Group Services in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. They issued a “sell (d+)” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Group Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

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Boyd Group Services Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of Boyd Group Services stock opened at $140.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.13 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.99. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of $134.22 and a 52 week high of $183.10.

Boyd Group Services (NYSE:BGSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $793.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.73 million. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 0.59%.

Boyd Group Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is currently 54.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boyd Group Services

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGSI. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Boyd Group Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Boyd Group Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Group Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Group Services in the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Group Services in the fourth quarter valued at $373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Group Services

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Group Services Inc is a North American operator of collision repair centers that provides vehicle repair, paint and refinishing, and auto glass replacement services. Its locations perform mechanical and cosmetic collision repairs, parts sourcing, and related warranty work, serving retail customers as well as business clients such as insurers and fleet operators. The company’s operations typically include estimating, repair planning, paint and body work, and post-repair quality assurance and customer service.

Headquartered in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, Boyd Group Services operates across both Canada and the United States through a network of company-owned collision repair facilities under various local and regional brand names.

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