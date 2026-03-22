Brokerages Set Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target at $95.32

Shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.3182.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Zoom Communications from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Argus raised Zoom Communications to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zoom Communications from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th.

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Insider Activity at Zoom Communications

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Zoom Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,590 shares of Zoom Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total transaction of $202,641.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 137,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,722,322.56. The trade was a 1.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 12,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $987,587.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,949.86. The trade was a 85.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 109,706 shares of company stock worth $9,299,555 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,967,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,623 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Communications by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,195,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,328,000 after buying an additional 3,718,186 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Zoom Communications by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,582,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,331,000 after buying an additional 363,776 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $539,998,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,139,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,254,000 after buying an additional 152,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Communications Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $76.61 on Tuesday. Zoom Communications has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $97.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.43 and a 200 day moving average of $84.36.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Zoom Communications had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 39.03%.The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.770-5.810 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.400-1.420 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Communications will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc (commonly referred to as Zoom) is a provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions. The company’s platform supports video conferencing, voice calling, instant messaging, webinars and large-scale virtual events, and meeting room systems, marketed to businesses, educational institutions, government organizations and individual users. Zoom’s product lineup includes Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, Zoom Video Webinars and Zoom Chat, and the company offers integrations and extensions through a developer marketplace and third-party apps.

Founded in 2011 by Eric S.

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