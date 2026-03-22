Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.1176.

Several research firms have recently commented on PHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Phreesia from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Phreesia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. Truist Financial set a $24.00 target price on Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Phreesia in a report on Friday, January 9th. They set a “moderate buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, January 28th.

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Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Phreesia

In related news, CFO Balaji Gandhi sold 4,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $76,679.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 150,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,463,308.84. The trade was a 3.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $65,358.20. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 169,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,775,653.96. This represents a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 60,353 shares of company stock worth $1,006,528 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHR. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Phreesia in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the third quarter worth $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Phreesia by 354.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Phreesia by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phreesia Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE:PHR opened at $11.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $715.94 million, a PE ratio of -118.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Phreesia has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $32.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.44.

About Phreesia

(Get Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc (NYSE: PHR) is a provider of patient intake management solutions designed to streamline front-office workflows for healthcare organizations. The company’s cloud-based platform digitizes patient registration, appointment scheduling, insurance verification, consent documentation and payment collection through touchscreen kiosks, tablets and mobile devices. By replacing paper forms and manual processes, Phreesia enhances data accuracy, reduces administrative burden and improves the patient experience.

Founded in 2000 by Chaim Indig and headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, Phreesia offers a modular software suite that integrates with electronic medical record (EMR) and practice management systems.

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