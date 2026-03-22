Psyence Biomedical (NASDAQ:PBM) vs. XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Head to Head Review

Psyence Biomedical (NASDAQ:PBM – Get Free Report) and XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Psyence Biomedical and XBiotech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Psyence Biomedical 1 0 0 0 1.00 XBiotech 1 0 0 0 1.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.4% of Psyence Biomedical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.7% of XBiotech shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Psyence Biomedical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.8% of XBiotech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Psyence Biomedical N/A N/A $1.01 million $25.34 0.09 XBiotech N/A N/A -$45.54 million ($1.50) -1.59

This table compares Psyence Biomedical and XBiotech”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

XBiotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Psyence Biomedical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Psyence Biomedical has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XBiotech has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Psyence Biomedical and XBiotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Psyence Biomedical N/A N/A N/A XBiotech N/A -27.80% -26.67%

Summary

Psyence Biomedical beats XBiotech on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Psyence Biomedical

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Psyence Biomedical Ltd. engages in the development of botanical psilocybin-based psychedelic medicines. It also evaluates natural psilocybin for the treatment of adjustment disorder in patients with an incurable cancer diagnosis in a palliative care context. The company’s lead product candidate is PEX010, which is in Phase IIb clinical study, a capsule containing naturally sourced psilocybin for treatment of anxiety and depression, including associated ailments, such as post-traumatic stress disorder, stress, grief, and adjustment disorder in the context of palliative care. It has a partnership with iNGENu Pty Ltd to conduct a Phase IIb clinical trial of PEX010 in psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy for the treatment of AjD due to incurable cancer. The company is based in Toronto, Canada. Psyence Biomedical Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Psyence Group Inc.

About XBiotech

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XBiotech Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

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