Heartflow (NASDAQ:HTFL) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Heartflow (NASDAQ:HTFL – Free Report) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HTFL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Heartflow from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Heartflow in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

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Heartflow Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

HTFL stock opened at $26.02 on Thursday. Heartflow has a 1-year low of $20.13 and a 1-year high of $41.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.38.

In other Heartflow news, insider Campbell Rogers sold 65,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $1,595,596.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 76,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,072.66. This represents a 46.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C.M. Farquhar sold 9,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $243,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 571,725 shares in the company, valued at $14,293,125. This represents a 1.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 2,127,399 shares of company stock worth $59,295,771 in the last three months.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartflow

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Heartflow by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,894,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,006 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Heartflow during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,182,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Heartflow by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,303,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,371 shares in the last quarter. Schusterman Interests LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartflow in the 3rd quarter worth $65,274,000. Finally, Capricorn Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Heartflow during the 4th quarter worth $48,178,000.

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Heartflow Company Profile

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HeartFlow, Inc (NASDAQ: HTFL) is a medical technology company that develops non-invasive diagnostic solutions for coronary artery disease. The company’s core offering translates coronary CT angiography (CTA) data into a patient-specific, three-dimensional physiological model of the coronary arteries. Using advanced image processing and computational modeling, HeartFlow’s analysis estimates fractional flow reserve (FFR) values throughout the coronary tree to identify ischemia-producing lesions without the need for invasive pressure-wire measurements.

HeartFlow’s cloud-based service integrates with clinical workflows: clinicians submit coronary CTA images and receive a detailed, color-coded 3D map and report that highlights lesion-specific FFR values and physiological impact.

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