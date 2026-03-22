Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Spire Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 21st. iA Financial set a $9.00 price target on Spire Global in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Spire Global from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Spire Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Spire Global in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

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Spire Global Trading Up 0.1%

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NYSE SPIR opened at $12.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.05. Spire Global has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $14.52. The company has a market cap of $404.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 2.50.

In other news, Chairman Peter Platzer sold 58,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $498,390.84. Following the sale, the chairman owned 1,693,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,446,433.59. This represents a 3.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theresa Condor sold 41,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $355,803.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,116,581 shares in the company, valued at $9,524,435.93. The trade was a 3.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 119,274 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,407 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Spire Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lane Generational LLC lifted its holdings in Spire Global by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 745,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,589,000 after buying an additional 214,532 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spire Global by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,879,000 after acquiring an additional 142,987 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 528,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 7,253 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 524,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 129,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Spire Global by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 418,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 85,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

More Spire Global News

Here are the key news stories impacting Spire Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: Two brokerages raised price targets and reiterated buy ratings — Canaccord boosted its target to $14 and Stifel raised its target to $16, signaling fresh analyst conviction and more upside in consensus targets. Benzinga — Analyst Price Target Updates

Two brokerages raised price targets and reiterated buy ratings — Canaccord boosted its target to $14 and Stifel raised its target to $16, signaling fresh analyst conviction and more upside in consensus targets. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly revenue topped estimates, and MarketWatch highlights that the top-line beat helped the stock rally despite mixed metrics — investors are rewarding revenue strength in Spire’s space-data business. MarketWatch — Revenue Beat

Quarterly revenue topped estimates, and MarketWatch highlights that the top-line beat helped the stock rally despite mixed metrics — investors are rewarding revenue strength in Spire’s space-data business. Positive Sentiment: Management is guiding for aggressive growth: Spire targets ~50% core revenue growth for 2026 and says RFGL capacity will expand roughly 15x — this forward-looking capacity and revenue cadence is a key catalyst for investor optimism. Yahoo Finance — Guidance & Capacity Expansion

Management is guiding for aggressive growth: Spire targets ~50% core revenue growth for 2026 and says RFGL capacity will expand roughly 15x — this forward-looking capacity and revenue cadence is a key catalyst for investor optimism. Positive Sentiment: Coverage and commentary pieces (e.g., Seeking Alpha) frame Spire as a high-growth space-data platform at an inflection point, which can attract growth-oriented investors and support multiple expansion. Seeking Alpha — Bullish Analysis

Coverage and commentary pieces (e.g., Seeking Alpha) frame Spire as a high-growth space-data platform at an inflection point, which can attract growth-oriented investors and support multiple expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Company reported mixed quarter: revenue beat consensus but EPS missed materially (reported EPS -$0.76 vs. est. -$0.29). The miss highlights near-term profitability pressures even as revenue momentum is positive. MarketBeat — Q4 Results & Call

Company reported mixed quarter: revenue beat consensus but EPS missed materially (reported EPS -$0.76 vs. est. -$0.29). The miss highlights near-term profitability pressures even as revenue momentum is positive. Negative Sentiment: Some outlets emphasized weaker Q4/FY figures and the EPS shortfall, which could pressure sentiment if investors focus on near-term profitability rather than growth trajectory. BayStreet — Q4 Reaction

About Spire Global

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Spire Global (NYSE: SPIR) is a space-to-cloud data and analytics company that operates a constellation of low Earth orbit nanosatellites to collect radio occultation, maritime Automatic Identification System (AIS), and aviation tracking data. By leveraging proprietary satellite hardware and ground infrastructure, Spire captures precise, near-real-time observations of Earth’s atmosphere, oceans, and surface traffic to power downstream analytics for weather forecasting, fleet optimization, and safety monitoring.

The company’s core offerings include weather and climate intelligence derived from GPS radio occultation, which enhances numerical weather prediction models; maritime domain awareness services that track vessel movements and supply chain dynamics; and aviation analytics that monitor air traffic for efficiency and security applications.

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